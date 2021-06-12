Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 143.33 ($1.87).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities raised their target price on Elementis from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Elementis stock remained flat at $GBX 150.50 ($1.97) on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 474,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.57. The company has a market cap of £875.44 million and a PE ratio of -18.35. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.05 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.78 ($2.17).

In other news, insider Christine Soden purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £24,200 ($31,617.45).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

