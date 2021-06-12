Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 9,235.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million.

SOLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Aegis upped their target price on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,701,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 653,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 324.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 584,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,980.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

SOLO traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106,596. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $506.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.76.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

