Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.39.

EGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $21,245,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.66. 1,064,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. Research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.