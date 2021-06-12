Elaina Shekhter Sells 11,744 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88.

Elaina Shekhter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $496,155.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Elaina Shekhter sold 3,827 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total transaction of $1,837,074.81.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $508.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.70 and a 52 week high of $510.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

