Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFGSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Shares of Eiffage stock remained flat at $$22.50 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.