Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.48

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.48 and last traded at $98.27, with a volume of 10667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.08.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,941 shares of company stock worth $21,331,732. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

