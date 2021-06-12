Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $125.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.90.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

