Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.33. 463,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.90. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

