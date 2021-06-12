Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.15. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGBN shares. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EGBN traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $57.90. 104,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $58.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

