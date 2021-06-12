E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $172,032,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $153,942,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 907,170 shares of company stock valued at $284,391,333. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $338.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.56. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

