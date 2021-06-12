E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $27,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $121.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.19. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

