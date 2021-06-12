E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 747 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 747 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CFG opened at $47.85 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.55.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.