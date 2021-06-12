E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 370 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Republic Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Republic Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Republic Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $109.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

