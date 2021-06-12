E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 297 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $125.66 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $126.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.68.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

