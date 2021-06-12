E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 201 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $172.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

