DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez Buys 1,820 Shares

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41.

NYSE:DXC opened at $41.42 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXC shares. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

