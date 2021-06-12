Dustin Finer Sells 1,500 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $41,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dustin Finer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dustin Finer sold 2,322 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $63,344.16.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $45,645.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $44,070.00.

CVET stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

