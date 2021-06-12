DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of DD stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

