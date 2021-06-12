DT Investment Partners LLC Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,226 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $257.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $184.01 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

