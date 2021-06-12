DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

DS Smith (LON:SMDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 349 ($4.56).

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 445.30 ($5.82) on Thursday. DS Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 446.90 ($5.84). The company has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 420.99.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

