DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). DraftKings reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 177.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,212,655 shares of company stock worth $58,618,175. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,674,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,472,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.95. DraftKings has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

