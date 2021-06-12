DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Short Interest Up 613.6% in May

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 982,600 shares, an increase of 613.6% from the May 13th total of 137,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 333,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

XPOA opened at $9.91 on Friday. DPCM Capital has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPOA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $789,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter worth $1,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

