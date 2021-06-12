Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DORM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at $25,775,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 126,047 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 27.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,413,000 after acquiring an additional 92,652 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,830,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.78. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.41 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.92.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

