Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DORM. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,161,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $102.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.78. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.41 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

