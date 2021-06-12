DopeCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $15,776.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $333,714.42 and approximately $15,776.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00456465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.