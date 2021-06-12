DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee Sells 25,991 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 25,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $3,627,563.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gordon S. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $747,448.24.

Shares of DASH opened at $154.16 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,426,893,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,768 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,027,000 after purchasing an additional 507,479 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.72.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

