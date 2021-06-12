Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $452.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $453.80.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,798 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,717. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

