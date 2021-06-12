Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director Sells $2,615,520.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DPZ opened at $452.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $416.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $453.80. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

