Doctors Coin (DRS) Market Capitalization Achieves $166.92 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $166.92 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00057827 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001561 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

