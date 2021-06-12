Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DIN. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.27.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.59.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after buying an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.