Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Acquired by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Dine Brands Global worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.83. The stock had a trading volume of 134,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.59. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

