Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,675 Shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 418,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Communications Systems were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCS. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Communications Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Communications Systems by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127,135 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Communications Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of JCS opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.42. Communications Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

