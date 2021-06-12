Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XIN stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $195.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.12.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

