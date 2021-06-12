Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMHI. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles Fabrikant bought 14,898 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $81,194.10. Insiders own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMHI opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 35.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

