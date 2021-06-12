Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2 Million Holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Daily Journal worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 327.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 39.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Daily Journal stock opened at $337.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.52. Daily Journal Co. has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $416.68. The firm has a market cap of $466.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 234.40%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

