Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.47 Million Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 439.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.18. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.35. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on STOK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

