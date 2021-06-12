Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.47% of Unico American worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Unico American stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81. Unico American Co. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

Get Unico American alerts:

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 51.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.51%.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.