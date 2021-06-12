Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,198 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $67,762,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in B2Gold by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,425,000 after buying an additional 4,975,120 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 526.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 3,835,124 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,681,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 1,092,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

