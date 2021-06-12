Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.95 ($58.77).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DWNI shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of DWNI stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €51.70 ($60.82). 1,751,199 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €46.12.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

