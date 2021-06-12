Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Deutsche Telekom from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $1.3908 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

