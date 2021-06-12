Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DSNY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,335. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.60.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
