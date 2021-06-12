Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DSNY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,335. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

