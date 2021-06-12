Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Sold by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,143 shares during the period. Despegar.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 761,076 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth $10,233,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,845,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 225,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 633,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,236. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $980.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.