Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) PT Raised to GBX 4,400

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of LON DPH opened at GBX 4,268 ($55.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,967.28. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,552 ($33.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,853.46 ($63.41). The company has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 103.09.

In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tony Griffin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,852 ($50.33), for a total value of £963,000 ($1,258,165.67).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

