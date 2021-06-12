Decentraland Hits 24-Hour Volume of $149.29 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $149.29 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001801 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00056801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.98 or 0.00753887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00084621 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,324,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,435,221 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.