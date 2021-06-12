DCC (LON:DCC) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,250 ($94.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,220.14 ($94.33).

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 6,090 ($79.57) on Thursday. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,217.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 107.85 ($1.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. This represents a yield of 1.75%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

In other news, insider Mark Breuer bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, with a total value of £215,075 ($280,996.86). Also, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,059 ($79.16), for a total value of £137,539.30 ($179,695.98).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

