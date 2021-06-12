David Perri Sells 151,417 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $14.11 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

