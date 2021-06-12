Dash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $389.61 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $164.57 or 0.00460608 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $389.61 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003698 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00016385 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.31 or 0.01159564 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,178,175 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

