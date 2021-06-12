Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.1% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Danaher were worth $45,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after acquiring an additional 412,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $247.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.09. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $165.25 and a 52 week high of $261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

