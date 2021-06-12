Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) versus Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Head to Head Review

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

This table compares Cytosorbents and Boston Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $41.01 million 8.81 -$7.84 million ($0.20) -41.70 Boston Scientific $9.91 billion 6.15 -$82.00 million $0.96 44.70

Cytosorbents has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boston Scientific. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cytosorbents and Boston Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 3 0 3.00 Boston Scientific 0 5 13 1 2.79

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 87.85%. Boston Scientific has a consensus price target of $46.95, suggesting a potential upside of 9.41%. Given Cytosorbents’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -19.94% -13.11% -10.34% Boston Scientific 1.69% 9.80% 4.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Cytosorbents on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant. The company also develops VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals; CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, as well as removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from fresh whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, a device to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.