Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 281,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,161,000 after purchasing an additional 118,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 248,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $242.77 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

